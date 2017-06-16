The Nintendo Switch May Finally Be Catching Up With Demand

Nintendo/YouTube

Ever since it debuted in March, you’d have better luck finding Bigfoot in the wild than a Nintendo Switch at a retail store. The Switch is so popular it’s beating the pace of Nintendo Wii sales, and the Wii was one of the most popular consoles ever created. Fortunately, Nintendo, which likes money, has heard the cries of gamers and is trying to make it possible to buy a Switch at a store, instead of off eBay.

Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo of America, admitted to IGN Nintendo got caught flatfooted by the demand, and the company has the production of more Switch consoles as a “key focus”:

What we are doing, as quickly as we can, is scaling up the production to make more available into the marketplace, to get to the point where every consumer who wants a Nintendo Switch can find a Nintendo Switch. That’s what we’re trying to get to. I’m not going to tell you when we’ll get there, but our goal is to improve our supply chain so that more product is available to more consumers.

Going forward, the Switch needs not just players, but games, though. It’s made a good start, by making it easy for third-party developers to bring their games to the Switch. But the Switch has been relatively desolate compared to the other consoles on the release schedule, and the ongoing lack of features (like the Virtual Console) don’t help matters. But, hey, at least we’re getting more Metroid!

(Via BGR)