Nintendo has been surprisingly closed-mouthed about the Nintendo Switch, their exciting but unusual merging of home consoles and on-the-go gaming. For example, we haven’t seen the interface. That, apparently, will be left up to whoever gets the Switch early. Like this guy, posting a guide on Vidme!

The video walks us through the interface, which is mostly pretty standard stuff: choose your language, configure your controllers, and you’re good to go.

The tidbits we do see, though, are interesting: Apparently the Switch will have 25.9 GB of usable space out of its 32GB onboard memory and there’s a nice Night Mode (called a Basic Black theme, here) that will benefit people who don’t want a glaring white screen all the time and/or want to save a little power. TV resolution will include a 480p mode for people still using CRTs, which is a generous touch on Nintendo’s part.

The interface does seem a little “chirpy,” for lack of a better word. Everything has a bright, clicky sound effect to go with it, which might not endear the Switch to parents and arguably makes headphones a must if you’re out in public, not that they weren’t before. Still, the interface is fairly slick and useful, and the only thing we’re left wondering is why Nintendo didn’t introduce it first.

(via Kotaku)