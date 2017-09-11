Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Increasingly marginalizing and still massively popular video game streamer Pewdiepie has been under fire for what seems like years now, mostly due to his anti-Semitic comments (which Disney fired him over) and his want to go down the regrettable and dark path of “red pilling” his audience. Now, Pewdiepie is feeling the direct wrath of the industry that propagated his stardom, with Firewatch developer Sean Vanaman stating on Twitter that he’ll be filing copyright notices with YouTube in an effort to get Pewdiepie to take down any videos featuring their games.

This, due to Pewdiepie uttering a despicable racial slur during a live streaming session (that was captured and hosted elsewhere for all the world to see).

We're filing a DMCA takedown of PewDiePie's Firewatch content and any future Campo Santo games. — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017

I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make. — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017