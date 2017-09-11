A Game Developer Is Filing Copyright Strikes Against PewDiePie After The Streamer Uses A Racial Slur

#YouTube
09.10.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Increasingly marginalizing and still massively popular video game streamer Pewdiepie has been under fire for what seems like years now, mostly due to his anti-Semitic comments (which Disney fired him over) and his want to go down the regrettable and dark path of “red pilling” his audience. Now, Pewdiepie is feeling the direct wrath of the industry that propagated his stardom, with Firewatch developer Sean Vanaman stating on Twitter that he’ll be filing copyright notices with YouTube in an effort to get Pewdiepie to take down any videos featuring their games.

This, due to Pewdiepie uttering a despicable racial slur during a live streaming session (that was captured and hosted elsewhere for all the world to see).

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube
TAGSFirewatchPewDiePieyoutube

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP