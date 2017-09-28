Nintendo

The running joke with any Nintendo console is that you can never get one. It’s been this way for years, maybe even decades. It’s still difficult to find a Switch, and the NES Classic probably did bigger business for resellers than actual retailers. It was near-impossible to find a Nintendo 64 back in the day, and the Wii consistently made headlines with its shortages. This time around, however, Nintendo is promising that the SNES Classic will be available with an increased amount of stock, and Gamestop is backing up that claim by saying that they’ll have systems for walk-in customers.

Now, “walk-in” customers could mean many things. We don’t know if lines will form and it will be a first come first serve type of situation considering how fast the preorders have sold out across the country, but in a statement (per GameSpot), the monolithic company said they would have a “limited and varied amount of consoles” per store.

So if you’re one of the many, many people who furiously refreshed their web browser hoping to get their preorder through the checkout page of their SNES Classic seller of choice, you may have a chance to just stroll into a store and get the system on its launch day — Friday, September 29th — and for the appropriate price: $79.99.

(Via Gamespot)