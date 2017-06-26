Nintendo

The NES Classic was a massive hit for Nintendo, and, after it was discontinued, people wondered what was next. Turns out, Nintendo is bringing back another beloved console from the twentieth century. The SNES Classic arrives September 29th with a price point of $80.

The SNES Classic has the classic grey and purple look of the original early nineties console, shrunk down to a device you can hold in the palm of your hand. The box art indicates it’ll come with two controllers, which is a nice touch, but most fascinating are the choice of games Nintendo’s including. The SNES Classic features a huge lineup of games, ranging from beloved classics like Street Fighter II and The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past to slightly more obscure but still highly worthy titles like Contra III. Here’s the full list of 21 games:

– Contra III: The Alien Wars

– Donkey Kong Country

– EarthBound

– Final Fantasy III

– F-ZERO

– Kirby Super Star

– Kirby’s Dream Course

– The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

– Mega Man X

– Secret of Mana

– Star Fox

– Star Fox 2

– Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

– Super Castlevania IV

– Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

– Super Mario Kart

– Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

– Super Mario World

– Super Metroid

– Super Punch-Out!!

– Yoshi’s Island

If you’re a true Nintendo aficionado, you’ll be most excited to learn that Star Fox 2, which was never officially released, will finally see the light of day. Just that should make the system’s already affordable price seem worth it.

Let’s hope that Nintendo learned its lesson from the NES Classic, which was swarmed by enormous demand and struggled to meet buyers’ needs right up to its discontinuation. Nintendo has claimed the NES Classic was always supposed to be a limited edition product, but there’s no indication if that’s the case with the SNES Classic. Either way, you’ll probably want to get in line early on the 29th, or start saving for the inevitable eBay upcharge now.

(Via The Verge)