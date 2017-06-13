Everything Sony Revealed At E3 2017

#E3
06.12.17 2 hours ago

Sony’s E3 presentation was all about the spectacle, and a carefully chosen handful of games. Unlike last year, when Sony dropped a string of surprises, this year’s conference was surprisingly restrained and even defined more by what it left out

Spider-Man

Sony’s centerpiece was next year’s new take on Spidey, from Insomniac, where we saw a nice bit of action and got a sense of how the game will play. The story is a fairly classic Spidey tale of criminal gangs, seemingly decent men turning out to be supervillains, and lots of acrobatic webslinging and face-kicking. And, as a bonus, we got a look at Miles Morales.

God Of War

Kratos returns with a new Norse setting and still no hint as to which god his son is supposed to be. Still, we got a better look at how the game plays, and a more mournful Kratos struggling to figure out how to be a decent father to his son while also killing lots of demons and hiding from his past, right down a clever joke with a Grecian urn.

Around The Web

TOPICS#E3
TAGSE3E3 2017playstation 4video games

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP