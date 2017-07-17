‘Splatoon 2’ Tops The List Of Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Nintendo/Superhot Team

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So every week, we cut through the release list to find the five games you need to play this week. Starting, this week, with the sequel to a contender for the best multiplayer shooter of all time.

Yes, the squid people and their ink-spraying weaponry are back in a sequel that refines the gameplay of the blockbuster original. Splatoon flipped the multiplayer shooter on its head with some of the most fun wacky play in the genre, smartly shifting it from killing off fellow players to grabbing area on the map. This adds a host of new modes, weapons, and of course maps and fashion choices to cover with ink, and will remind you that multiplayer games don’t all have to be grim macho exercises in grimness.

Conga Master, Tuesday ($10, PS4 and Xbox One)

This mix of Katamari Damacy and Snake has you as the conga leader trying to put together the longest conga line. Needless to say, it’s more complicated than just having a saucy beat and strong charisma. You’ve got to dodge obstacles, hit your conga buddies at just the right time to add them to the line, and deal with the various problems the game hucks at you as you conga your way to glory. Sure, it’s ridiculous, but as a brisk game during the summer drought, it’s perfect.