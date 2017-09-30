‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Released The First Minutes Of Its Campaign Story, And It Features A Post-Mortem Emperor

#Star Wars: Battlefront #Star Wars
09.30.17 6 mins ago

Star Wars fans have been wondering what’s happened in the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens since Disney shook up the canon and dumped the dozens and dozens of books explaining what happened after the original trilogy. Thankfully, the extremely sweet-looking Star Wars: Battlefront II will fill in the gaps.

You’ll play as Iden Versio, an elite member of the Empire’s special forces who was kicking Rebel butt on Endor when the second Death Star was destroyed. Tail between legs, the Empire is regrouping, and it seems like they’re still getting their orders from Emperor Palpatine, who is embodying this floaty messenger.

The storyline likely follows the previous canon, in which Palpatine used the force to transfer his consciousness into a series of clone bodies that he had waiting for when he was inevitably offed by a peeved apprentice. In this clip, we see Palpatine bark orders at Verso and her high-ranking father that will move the Empire forward in his quasi-absence. It’s fascinating to see, and could be the beginning of The Force Awakens‘ First Order.

Of course, a companion book has already been released to add some backstory to the (anti)hero of this tale:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Battlefront#Star Wars
TAGSStar WarsStar Wars: Battlefront

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 1 day ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP