Star Wars fans have been wondering what’s happened in the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens since Disney shook up the canon and dumped the dozens and dozens of books explaining what happened after the original trilogy. Thankfully, the extremely sweet-looking Star Wars: Battlefront II will fill in the gaps.

You’ll play as Iden Versio, an elite member of the Empire’s special forces who was kicking Rebel butt on Endor when the second Death Star was destroyed. Tail between legs, the Empire is regrouping, and it seems like they’re still getting their orders from Emperor Palpatine, who is embodying this floaty messenger.

The storyline likely follows the previous canon, in which Palpatine used the force to transfer his consciousness into a series of clone bodies that he had waiting for when he was inevitably offed by a peeved apprentice. In this clip, we see Palpatine bark orders at Verso and her high-ranking father that will move the Empire forward in his quasi-absence. It’s fascinating to see, and could be the beginning of The Force Awakens‘ First Order.

Of course, a companion book has already been released to add some backstory to the (anti)hero of this tale: