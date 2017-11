Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey is everything that’s great about video games. The tight gameplay, clever design, and whimsy harken back to a time when gamers could gather around the TV and theorize over a game’s secrets without the help of millions of gamers on the internet. Specifically, 1996, when Super Mario 64 took the world by storm.

Now, as a nod to one of Mario 64‘s most enduring mysteries, Odyssey is sending players to a classic location. Spoilers from here on out!