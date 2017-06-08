‘Super Nintendo World’ Theme Parks Are Coming, And The Rides Sound Awesome

On Wednesday, Universal Studios Japan and Nintendo announced a new Nintendo-themed area of their park in Osaka, which will be named Super Nintendo World. Similar parks are also planned for Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood after the park in Japan is completed in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Universal Studios Japan is spending about $350 million on the new section, which is about 30 percent more than they spent on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Much like their Wizarding World, the new Nintendo attraction will also have interactive features. Better yet, their signature ride is going to be based on Mario Kart, and — although they didn’t reveal much about the Mario Kart attraction or announce other rides — patent documents found by /film describe the karts and also suggest a Donkey Kong Country roller coaster is in the works:

