What Is ‘Star Fox 2?’ The Story Of The SNES Game ’90s Kids Never Got To Play

#Nintendo
06.26.17 34 mins ago

Nintendo

In 1995, Star Fox 2 was inescapable. The followup to Nintendo’s cutting-edge space fighter game, built by the British team behind the original, it promised to be the Super Nintendo game to beat. And then, it vanished. Until today, when Nintendo surprised everyone by announcing that finally, Argonaut Games’ followup would be playable for the first time on the SNES Classic. So why did Star Fox 2 sit in Nintendo’s vault for more than two decades?

The original Star Fox was a groundbreaking game when it arrived in 1993, offering full, three-dimensional, polygonal graphics. Until its release, “true 3D” graphics were only found in arcades. The ability to render the polygons and shading that offered the illusion of three-dimensional depth was simply beyond the technology of the Super Nintendo and the Sega Genesis. “3D” games at the time pulled off the effect with clever art design, layering 2D graphics on a 3D plane. The first Mario Kart is a good example. Star Fox was Nintendo’s attempt to prove that with a little help, the SNES could deliver true 3D graphics.

Compare that to Star Fox:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo
TAGSNintendoSTAR FOXvideo games

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 3 days ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 4 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 4 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP