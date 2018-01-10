[Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi]
There were numerous prominent deaths in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Luke Skywalker is chief among them, of course, but let’s not also forget Supreme Leader Snoke (okay, maybe we can forget Snoke), Vice Admiral Holdo, Captain Phasma, and a character that’s been a Star Wars fan favorite since Return of the Jedi, Admiral Ackbar. He recognized every trap, but one: his own demise.
The Mon Calamari leader was killed by the First Order, but we never see it; the death happens off-screen. (Well, you see the ship go boom, but that’s it.) “That was how it was designed,” The Last Jedi editor Bob Ducsay confirmed to The Huffington Post, meaning there’s no deleted scene showing Ackbar eating his cereal one last time, but since the film came out, he has some regrets.
“I thought, hmmm, maybe that’s too incidental,” he said. “I don’t typically watch movies that I work on much afterwards, because you’re so familiar with it. But this movie I’ve seen now a couple times with an audience. And it occurred to me last night that what does happen when I watch movies [is] I generally find things that are like, hmmm, I wonder if I should do that differently. Which is some really horrible form of personal criticism because there’s really nothing to be done.” He’s right: IT’S A WRAP… on Admiral Ackbar’s life.
(Via The Huffington Post)
I liked last Jedi. But one of my biggest complaints is Laura Derns character was unneeded. They could have just Ackbar in her scenes and it would have made more of a emotional connection for the audience other than a one and done character. Hell you could have used Nien Nub in those scenes. Dern played her role well but it was still had very little emotional impact.
*SPOILER*
Her sacrifice meant less than if it had been an established character.
Yup, that really should have been Leia.
Never thought of it that way, but your 100% correct. We are supposed to love Poe after TFA, they lead him into a conflict with Hoddo where we suspect her for being a spy for the Empire (so we don’t really like/trust her) and then she saves the day (for a bit).
If it was Akbar or Leia it wouldn’t have made sense for Poe to go behind their back. Had to be a knew character for us to think he was doing the right thing.
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid £64 hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
Check it out what i do… Click Here & Start Work
There’s not much point in putting a spoiler alert at the top of the article when the URL reads in part “admiral-akbar-death”.
How “should” have it been handled? Would people be happier had we seen Akbar’s head implode in the vacuum of space?
Wait, they killed Admiral Akbar? That scene was so off screen, I didn’t even notice it!