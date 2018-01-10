LUCASFILM

There were numerous prominent deaths in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Luke Skywalker is chief among them, of course, but let’s not also forget Supreme Leader Snoke (okay, maybe we can forget Snoke), Vice Admiral Holdo, Captain Phasma, and a character that’s been a Star Wars fan favorite since Return of the Jedi, Admiral Ackbar. He recognized every trap, but one: his own demise.

The Mon Calamari leader was killed by the First Order, but we never see it; the death happens off-screen. (Well, you see the ship go boom, but that’s it.) “That was how it was designed,” The Last Jedi editor Bob Ducsay confirmed to The Huffington Post, meaning there’s no deleted scene showing Ackbar eating his cereal one last time, but since the film came out, he has some regrets.

“I thought, hmmm, maybe that’s too incidental,” he said. “I don’t typically watch movies that I work on much afterwards, because you’re so familiar with it. But this movie I’ve seen now a couple times with an audience. And it occurred to me last night that what does happen when I watch movies [is] I generally find things that are like, hmmm, I wonder if I should do that differently. Which is some really horrible form of personal criticism because there’s really nothing to be done.” He’s right: IT’S A WRAP… on Admiral Ackbar’s life.

