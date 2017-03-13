What To Expect From (And Why You Should Be Watching) Season Two Of TNT’s ‘Animal Kingdom’

#HitFix Video
Presented By
TNT

Subscribe to UPROXX

(Possible spoilers for Animal Kingdom seasons one and two.)

Have you been watching Animal Kingdom? You really should be. We called its pilot the start of TNT’s “first genuinely great prestige drama” last year, and now we’re eagerly waiting for its season two premiere next month. For those unfamiliar with the series, it focuses on J Cody (played by Finn Cole of Peaky Blinders) and his strange, blue collar crime family that he gets increasingly wrapped up in when he moves to Southern California. Animal Kingdom features an impressive cast, including Ellen Barkin as Smurf Cody, the hardened matriarch of the family, Scott Speedman as Baz, her adopted son and right hand man, and Shawn Hatosy as Pope, the oldest of the Cody sons.

HitFix host Miri Jedeikin had a chance to sit down with Cole and Hatosy at SXSW to discuss the engrossing crime show and what we can expect from the upcoming season. J and Pope are both dealing with the fallout of season one, and we get to see them and the rest of the Cody boys handling a life where Smurf is no longer the center of their universe. Her life is also turned upside down after she was betrayed and is no longer the fearless leader of the family she built. And of course, there will undoubtedly be plenty of jobs, robberies, and in-fighting to pass the time.

Watch the full video above to find out why you should be watching this show, and be sure to catch the return of TNT’s Animal Kingdom on May 30.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HitFix Video
TAGSANIMAL KINGDOMHitFix Videotnt
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP