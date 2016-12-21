Marvel

As much as I love it, I can admit the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a bit…unwieldy. With the suburban sprawl of franchises, you can find Stan Lee’s superheroes in space, in the upper echelons of society, in the Microverse, in the mean streets of Netflix. There are so many characters in the MCU, Animaniacs could make a song about them. (And quite frankly, Internet, why doesn’t this exist already?) If you were to list out all the actors who have appeared in the MCU, it would look like the kind of comical list a cartoon villain unfurls in an attempt to trick the hero into a legally binding contract.

Back when Captain America: Civil War announced their cast list, it seemed kind of absurd. That was then. This is now. An open casting call in Atlanta for extras to appear in both Avengers: Infinity War and a yet unnamed Avengers film makes the Civil War list look downright quaint.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR INFINITY WAR, I SUPPOSE.

I’m exhausted just reading that list, but let’s see if we can parse it out a bit. Due to a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 leak earlier this year, fans who aren’t averse to spoilers (that would be you, if you’re still reading) already knew the Guardians are headed to Earth in the near future. The casting call for Infinity War merely confirms it. But buried in the avalanche of talent are some glaring omissions. No word of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. That doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t appear, though. Maybe the intern who wrote the list was just getting tired. Would you blame them?

