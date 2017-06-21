A New Team Member Joins Iron Man And The Hulk At The Shawarma-Less ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meal Break

#Iron Man #Marvel
News & Entertainment Writer
06.21.17

Marvel Studios

The post-credits “shawarma scene” at the very end of the first Avengers film has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular jokes. Perhaps this is why Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. decided to post a photo from his latest meal break on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, the third film in the tent pole franchise that boasts a laughably large ensemble cast. Or maybe he and fellow alum Mark Ruffalo were just having too much fun with newcomers Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong of Doctor Strange fame.

“Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong,” Downey begins his tweet before ending it with a string of somewhat decipherable hashtags and the plea, “Help us.”

Aside from an excessive amount of canned and bottled sparkling water, hot sauce and facial hair, Downey’s tweeted photo says next to nothing about Joe and Anthony Russo’s next third outing with Marvel Studios. There’s nothing about The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira’s recent addition to the cast, or the Russo brothers’ recent spoileryThor: Ragnarok Instagram post.

However, the man who helped make Tony Stark a household does let slip a new take on the #sciencebros gimmick he and Ruffalo popularized when Avengers: Age of Ultron premiered: #beardbros. It’s an obvious joke about the similar facial hair Dr. Stephen Strange and Stark exhibit, and a possible hint regarding the MCU’s adaptation of a popular Marvel Comics panel.

Marvel

Around The Web

TOPICS#Iron Man#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHdoctor strangeIron ManMarvelROBERT DOWNEY JR.

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP