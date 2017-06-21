Marvel Studios

The post-credits “shawarma scene” at the very end of the first Avengers film has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular jokes. Perhaps this is why Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. decided to post a photo from his latest meal break on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, the third film in the tent pole franchise that boasts a laughably large ensemble cast. Or maybe he and fellow alum Mark Ruffalo were just having too much fun with newcomers Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong of Doctor Strange fame.

“Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong,” Downey begins his tweet before ending it with a string of somewhat decipherable hashtags and the plea, “Help us.”

Aside from an excessive amount of canned and bottled sparkling water, hot sauce and facial hair, Downey’s tweeted photo says next to nothing about Joe and Anthony Russo’s next third outing with Marvel Studios. There’s nothing about The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira’s recent addition to the cast, or the Russo brothers’ recent spoileryThor: Ragnarok Instagram post.

However, the man who helped make Tony Stark a household does let slip a new take on the #sciencebros gimmick he and Ruffalo popularized when Avengers: Age of Ultron premiered: #beardbros. It’s an obvious joke about the similar facial hair Dr. Stephen Strange and Stark exhibit, and a possible hint regarding the MCU’s adaptation of a popular Marvel Comics panel.