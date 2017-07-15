Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

Saturday’s live action films panel from Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm at the D23 expo wrapped up with a presentation from Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, which is celebrating its first ten years. Josh Brolin — Thanos himself — came onstage to talk about Avengers: Infinity War.

He was soon joined on the stage by Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, who just came overnight after wrapping the halfway point on Infinity War. They in turn were joined by Guardians of the Galaxy Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista, and then more Avengers in Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, and Anthony Mackie. And no batch of heroes would be complete without Benedict Cumberbatch, so he came out as well.

Spider-Man and Black Panther were also in the house, as Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman came out, in addition to Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, as Brolin continued to scoff at the combined might of the heroes around him. Robert Downey, Jr. was the last to the stage, and the convention hall finally managed to lose its mind. Downey introduced co-director Joe Russo, the Russo Brother who was able to make it to Anaheim this weekend. Russo introduced a look back at Marvel Studios’ decade of the MCU.

