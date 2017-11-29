The Massive ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Led To Some Super Reactions

#Trailers #Marvel
11.29.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

MARVEL

Earlier today, Marvel dropped the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. In the immortal words of Stefon: It. Has. Everything. Captain America with a beard. Spider-Man in an iron suit. Thanos out of his space-chair. A portal (there’s always a portal). What the trailer lacks in, y’know, plot, it more than makes up in your childhood dream of watching the Hulk and Black Panther run through Wakanda together coming true. What, no one else had that dream?

Anthony and Joe Russo’s Infinity War (and its sequel, the still-untitled Avengers 4) is the culmination of a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so needless to say, fans are stoked. And they’re sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Hearing the theme song tickled everyone’s Spidey sense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers#Marvel
TAGSAvengers Infinity War Part 1MarvelTHE AVENGERSTRAILERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP