Warner Bros.

When the blockbuster DC pal-em-up Justice League arrives in theaters later this year, it will be the product of two directors. That was never by design, of course. Tragic circumstances forced Zack Snyder to exit the film before completion and Joss Whedon stepped in to finish directing Justice League. Understandably, there’s a lot of curiosity about how a film crafted by the man behind Batman v Superman would mesh with a considerable assist by the filmmaker that assembled the Avengers. (Twice.)

Currently serving cinematic Batman Ben Affleck addressed the director change in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Affleck acknowledged it was somewhat different while giving glowing praise to both Snyder and Whedon.

“It’s a little bit unorthodox,” admits Ben Affleck. “Zack had a family tragedy, and stepped off, which was horrible. For the movie, the best person we could’ve possibly found was Joss. We got really lucky that he stepped in.” Affleck describes the resulting film as “an interesting product of two directors, both with kind of unique visions, both with really strong takes. I’ve never had that experience before making a movie. I have to say, I really love working with Zack, and I really love the stuff we’ve done with Joss.”

Affleck also provided his perspective on what to make of reshoots. Justice League has undergone its share and in the Phantoms star’s eyes reshoots are something you shouldn’t be reading too much into.

“I’ve never worked on a movie that didn’t do reshoots,” explained Affleck. “Argo, we did reshoots for a week and a half! Four days on Gone Baby Gone!”

Justice League is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 17.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)