Marvel Entertainment

Jeremy Renner is still down to do a movie starring Hawkeye and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), as they’re the only two core Avengers who have yet to get their own solo franchises. Now if only he can get Marvel on board with the idea. Speaking to the Edmonton Sun about The Avengers franchise, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed he’s onboard if the suits at Disney come a-knockin’.

“I always thought it would make sense early on to do a Hawkeye/Widow movie because they’re quite similar – they don’t have powers, have high skill sets, and have history together, but I don’t think there are any discussions about that happening. I’d love to do it though.”

This concept seems like money in the bank. The Hawkeye comic series by Matt Fraction and David Aja is one of the most lauded Marvel runs in years, winning both an Eisner Award and a Harvey Award for “Best Single Issue or Story.” Black Widow is enjoying a healthy revival as a New York Times bestseller as the star of a YA franchise. Both characters have massive fan followings and, for Black Widow at least, the push for her to have a solo film has been ongoing for years.

While I’m not necessarily a fan of a Renner co-headlining with Johansson in a Black Widow/Hawkeye team-up, there’s no reason he couldn’t be along for the ride (perhaps picked up in the infamous Budapest). But it might be a good idea to put the spotlight on Black Widow’s journey from the Red Room to the Avengers, whether in a straight-up prequel or through flashbacks. It’s about time for the MCU to reveal that Natasha Romanov is older than she appears. And if it just so happens that Hawkguy is around? All the better (especially if Marvel commits to Clint Barton’s hearing loss and subsequent management of his new situation). But will Disney do it? Only if they like money.

You like money, right Disney?

[Via ScreenRant]