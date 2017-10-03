Warner

Blade Runner 2049 released some new promos (below), and it’s no coincidence the first promo mentions the sequel’s positive reviews. Thanks to all of the good reviews released last week, the film garnered a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes and beat all other movies (even Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok) for most new conversations started on social media sites during the past week, according to comScore. 83,000 new conversations were had about Blade Runner 2049, compared to 79,000 and 25,000 new conversations for runners up Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, respectively.

Our own Mike Ryan called Blade Runner 2049 “a gorgeous return to a wearisome world” and several other critics who caught early screenings seemed to have liked it as well, describing it as “breathtaking” and “utterly human” and saying cinematographer Roger Deakins deserves an Oscar.