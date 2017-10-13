Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ Movie Seems To Be Back On Track With A Future Release Date

10.12.17

20th Century Fox has sorted out your 2019 Valentine’s Day plans in advance. That’s the weekend the studio wants you to surrender to the charms of Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau. You’re not hallucinating. The Gambit movie finally has a release date.

Tatum’s name has been attached to the project since early 2014, but the wheels continue to be in motion for the X-Men spinoff. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Feb. 14, 2019 will be the landing spot for the comic book adaptation. Fox has warm feelings about Valentine’s Day openings with their superhero fare. Deadpool did ridiculous business for the studio in that February real estate in 2016.

Rango director Gore Verbinski has come aboard to helm the motion picture which has seen two directors (Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman) already exit the project. Ideally for fans of Marvel’s kinetically charged Cajun, this will be the last major change the movie will have to make. Of course, things have looked promising before and blown up like so many a glowing playing card.

This seems like a good time to note that Tatum has more skin in the game beyond just playing the superhero on the big screen. He’s also serving as one of the film’s producers.

