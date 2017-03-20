Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

‘Star Wars Rebels’ Comes Close To Explaining The Pokiness Of Vader And Obi-Wan’s ‘A New Hope’ Duel

Lucasfilm

In 1977, Obi-Wan Kenobi battled Darth Vader aboard the Death Star. At the time audiences had only a partial understanding of the relationship between the Jedi and the Sith, unaware the confrontation was the culmination of decades friendship and betrayal. After crossing blades and words, Obi-Wan took a final look at Luke Skywalker and accepted his fate, falling to Vader’s blade. But what looked like a battle of titans when Star Wars was first released was started to resemble the frantic bumbling of two elderly men once fans realized what Jedi and Sith were capable of in the prequel trilogy.

But with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last year, and now the latest episode of Star Wars Rebels, Lucasfilm is laying the groundwork that could explain why the final encounter between the Master Jedi and his Padawan is so lackluster in hindsight.

WARNING Spoilers for both Rogue One and the “Twin Suns” episode of Star Wars Rebels beyond this point.

