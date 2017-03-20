In 1977, Obi-Wan Kenobi battled Darth Vader aboard the Death Star. At the time audiences had only a partial understanding of the relationship between the Jedi and the Sith, unaware the confrontation was the culmination of decades friendship and betrayal. After crossing blades and words, Obi-Wan took a final look at Luke Skywalker and accepted his fate, falling to Vader’s blade. But what looked like a battle of titans when Star Wars was first released was started to resemble the frantic bumbling of two elderly men once fans realized what Jedi and Sith were capable of in the prequel trilogy.
But with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last year, and now the latest episode of Star Wars Rebels, Lucasfilm is laying the groundwork that could explain why the final encounter between the Master Jedi and his Padawan is so lackluster in hindsight.
WARNING Spoilers for both Rogue One and the “Twin Suns” episode of Star Wars Rebels beyond this point.
The retcon tastes like retcon. Look, obviously the way lightsaber duels have gone in recent years, the ones in the classic trilogy have become tame (in terms of action) and now that Disney is trying to go back to the Vader well, they need to fix this “stain” on Vader’s legacy. But all of these things feel transparent. I get why Vader would go easy on Luke (it’s his son and he was ordered to make sure he would join the Sith), but Kenobi left him for dead.
I don’t buy this in the slightest.
1) Vader’s performance vs. a bunch of pathetic red shirts should not and does not have any bearing on Vader’s performance vs. his old master and the guy who administered the soundest beating of Vader’s life.
2) Obi-Wan’s goal was never to beat Vader. “Escape is not his plan.” He knew he was on a suicide run as soon as he sensed Vader. His goal was to a) distract Vader long enough for Luke and the gang to get out of there. b) keep Vader from realizing that two Force powerful kids, both of whom unintentionally give off plenty of Padme cooties, are within 50 yards of him.
So, this is explained by Vader being cautious with Obi-Wan and with Jedi in general. I mean, when was the last time he used his saber on someone who had one too? And with Obi-Wan having a couple of different agendas.
Fuck the touchy feely.
The answer to “why was that duel so boring” has always been and will always be that the film was made at a time when action was done differently. The ridiculous prequel battles with completely unnecessary flourishes, etc. aren’t “great” action sequences. They’re certainly fast and flashy. Why can’t we just leave it at that?