Marvel

With the Disney purchase of Fox an official reality, many are sifting through the facts and trying to predict what will come next. There is plenty to be upset about between the shrinking ownership of the media and the attack on net neutrality, but there are some bright elements involved. Many want to focus on the acquisition of Fox’s Marvel Comics properties and how they might play into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we won’t see Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine or have mutants hopping around in Infinity War, there is that crossover potential after the final phases of the current film slate.

There’s also the chance that Deadpool will be able to make mention of all the Marvel craziness in Deadpool 2, much like Ryan Reynolds is already doing on Twitter. Adding a short stinger or post-credits scene wouldn’t be crazy.

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

All that said, there are some concerns that Disney’s purchase would affect the rating for films like Deadpool during their transition. That’s not going to be the case according to Disney CEO Bob Iger during a call with the media after the merger was announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Iger is keeping Deadpool at an R-rating and isn’t against other Marvel properties going that way in the future: