#Doctor Who
07.16.17 2 hours ago 5 Comments

BBC

The 13th Doctor Who has been revealed after plenty of teasing and even more speculation. Is it Jodie Whittaker — the favorite according to many reports — or is it Kris Marshall?

It’s Jodie Whittaker! She will be the first female to take on the role, replacing Peter Capaldi after he leaves the show following this year’s Christmas special.

BBC

