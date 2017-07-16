The 13th Doctor Who has been revealed after plenty of teasing and even more speculation. Is it Jodie Whittaker — the favorite according to many reports — or is it Kris Marshall?
It’s Jodie Whittaker! She will be the first female to take on the role, replacing Peter Capaldi after he leaves the show following this year’s Christmas special.
It was going to be a girl. Nowadays, there would’ve been a PR backlash if they chose another guy. If anything, having a female Master was a way to test the waters.
Best of luck to the new Time Lady.
There should be a running joke where people keep telling they’ll see her next Tuesday, and she just totally doesn’t get it.
I fully expect there to be a fuckton of MRA-level disdain at the announcement of this.
Personally, I don’t watch the show and haven’t since Sylvester McCoy was The Doctor, but think this is a good move forward.
On a side note, when the 14th Doctor is announced and if it goes back to being a male, I also fully expect the SJWs to follow the MRA’s lead.
