Stranger Things 3 hasn’t even officially been confirmed by Netflix, but considering the show has been such a huge success for the streaming company, we think it’s a safe bet that it’ll happen. Show creators the Duffer Brothers seem to agree, because they’re already spit-balling ideas for the next installment of the sci-fi horror show.

“It’s really just Matt and me working with some writers and figuring out where it’s going to go,” Ross Duffer told Indiewire after a Master Class session at their old alma matter Chapman University.

While details seem scarce even for the Duffers themselves, they did reveal that things were going to be “almost weirdly more intimate” than Stranger Things 2 and “a lot of fun.”

“It’s not necessarily going to be bigger in scale,” Matt Duffer added. “What I am really excited about is giving these characters an interesting journey to go on.”

One of those journeys could be puberty, which the younger cast all seem to be on the verge of hitting.

“We are leaning into it,” Matt Duffer revealed. “I love the fact that they’re going through adolescence. It is a very dramatic part of your life, and drama is good! So I think it’s good it forces the show to evolve.”

That may mean more awkward kisses for the now-teens on the show, and maybe some more (or less) appreciation for Dustin’s evolving hairstyle. It certainly sounds like a change of pace from the evolution we saw from Stranger Things to Stranger Things 2. That involved a broadening of scope, both geographically and mythologically. If these early comments from the Duffers are any indication, Stranger Things 3 may slow down a bit and turn back inwards to let all the great relationships between the characters shine.

We’re sure there’ll still be a couple of monsters from the Upside Down or another horrific dimension to deal with, though. Unless season three gets renamed Normal Things. We wouldn’t even be mad!

(via IndieWire)