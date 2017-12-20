Marvel

Ed Piskor has had an amazing career so far in comics, but it’s had little to do with superheroes. An award-winning cartoonist, his work includes Hip-Hop Family Tree, The Beats: A Graphic History, and collaborations with indie comics giants like Harvey Pekar of American Splendor fame. Piskor’s blazed his own trail, so it surprised quite a few people that Piskor took on the monumental task of turning decades worth of X-Men comics into a unified theory of superheroes with X-Men: Grand Design. Piskor was kind enough to sit with us and talk about the project and what went into distilling so much art and plot into a graphic history.

What inspired Grand Design?

I’m a big X-Men fan from way back. It’s a pretty convoluted series of comics. It gets very complicated, and if your girlfriend wanted to kind of bond with you, and was curious, there isn’t really a comic you can give to somebody from the outside that isn’t heaped with baggage. I always wanted there to be a thing like that. So instead of waiting for them to make it, I made it myself. I jacked out of the Matrix when I was 14 or 15, but the series was a constant in my life throughout childhood. There’s a lot of good stuff there but it’s in these long, sprawling series. You’re a very privileged person if you have the time, expense, and the access to all those comics. It would cost a fortune to get your hands on all that stuff!

Were there any moments you hit across, reading all those comics, that surprised you?

There were. But some of them were not in the good way. That’s kind of how this project works as well, it’s less a retelling than a remix. In the earlier days, the pre-Claremont days, the creators, they were on a hamster wheel of sorts. By the time they finished one month’s of comics, they’d spent the money on rent, so they had to churn another out fast. There’s a lot that’s cheesy, not in a good way, that I’ve taken on myself to change, and reformat so it fits. I have the benefit of hindsight and foresight, so I can build to those ends in a more elegant way than the deus ex machina way the original comics unfolded.

Marvel

How much remixing did you have to do?

To the bulk of the audience, it wouldn’t be controversial choice-making. In X-Men #3, Xavier already established this is a school for gifted youngsters, these are kids. And in the very last panel, when they’re home, there’s a thought bubble above his head about how he could never tell Jean how much he loves her.

Oh wow. I’d totally blocked that out!

[Laughs.] It was never spoken of again, in the Stan and Jack comics. Even Stan Lee rethought that!

How do you even organize something like this? We’re talking hundreds of issues, one-shots, original graphic novels…

For this project, I bought the biggest bulletin/corkboard thing money could buy, the size of an elementary school blackboard. I have hundreds of post-it notes with strings going from one to the other, it’s scary to look at out of context. If I die in a car wreck and my folks see this, they might think they dodged a bullet! [Laughs.]

But I know what’s happening with this thing, and it helps me put this story together. There’s one other plot thing off the top of my head that everyone agrees is crappy. There’s this introduction of Erik the Red, and he’s this ominous figure. And then a new creative team comes on for the next issue, and the best they can come up with is Erik is Cyclops in disguise, but he doesn’t have his visor! These comics are like a narrative exquisite corpse. “OK, I’m going to put together this part of the tale, and now you’re tasked with picking up and continuing it.”

Marvel

Did you consider this a sort of reboot for the whole franchise?

I didn’t think about it in those terms at all. The kind of mindset that I put myself into is, almost treating all of that work as extremely expensive and elaborate notes for me to try to make the best X-Men comic that I can. I do think of new readers whenever I do any of the comics that I do, and I want to also put a lot in there that the traditional comics fan will really dig. But that was the spirit I had to hypnotize myself with.

You have some tough acts to follow. X-Men’s seen a lot of Marvel’s greats over the years.

For most of the series run, Marvel solicited the services of the best artistic talent of the day, it’s a kind of heavy burden, because I consider myself more of a student of comics than a master by any stretch, so this is all an exercise. The tradition I see myself being a part of is the newspaper strip cartoonist, who may have had some assistance doing some ghost work here and there, but the bulk of what the reader is seeing is one point of view.

More often than not, there are five people who work on your average mainstream comic. I always wanted to see a comic done by just one person. The last time Marvel did this was Marvel Team-Up #96, from 1980, teaming up Spider-Man and Howard the Duck. But the comics that I read are all done by a single person, like Fantagraphics and Drawn and Quarterly. Each page is kind of a comic strip unto itself. I associate each page with the broadsheet Sunday funnies, where an entire strip would take up an entire page of the section, and there would be 32 pages of funnies every week