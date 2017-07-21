FX

If you haven’t been watching FX’s Legion, you’re missing out on a crazy fun show. We just learned about a new castmember for season 2 from Legion‘s Comic-Con panel on Thursday, but that’s not the only potential new castmember they teased. They also had to field the obligatory questions about David Heller’s (Dan Stevens) biological father, Professor X.

Although the show has never specified if David is Professor X’s son on the show as he is in the comics, they did establish that David was adopted and his father was trying to protect him from a powerful mutant the family was fighting. Then, in “Chapter 7”, the show heavily hinted at Professor X’s involvement with a vision David had in a scene where he’s having a conversation in a classroom with his own subconscious, who has a different accent than him (did we mention this show is delightfully bonkers?).