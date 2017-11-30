HBO

Jason Momoa isn’t one for understatement.

The Justice League actor, who will soon star in an Aquaman spinoff (what a time to be alive, for both humans and fish), recently visited the Game of Thrones set in Belfast, and while he was mum on details, he was heavy on hyperbole. “Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be…” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f*ck up a lot of people.” He continued, “And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, damn, I didn’t want to know that!”

Even though he hasn’t been on the show in five seasons, Momoa still keeps in touch with his Thrones buddies (especially Emilia Clarke). But he wants to make something clear: just because he dropped by where season eight is filming, that doesn’t mean anyone should expect more Khal Drogo. “I just showed up to see [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set,” he said. “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up make headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.’”

Don’t tell that to Jon Snow.

Momoa also named his favorite moments from last season: the Loot Train Attack in “The Spoils of War” (“It was such a cool scene. It’s also a bummer moment: Why couldn’t [Drogo] have died there! I could have died in battle. We never got to see Drogo going into battle”) and the frozen lake scene in “Beyond the Wall.” But not even the Night King has as much chill as Momoa.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)