Series finales are notoriously tricky. They need to be definitive but open ended, startling but not work against the existing tone of the show, and most of all, there can’t be any lumberjacks. Even the greatest finales of all-time (Six Feet Under and The Sopranos — do not @ me) have their detractors, many of them in the case of the latter. But the backlash to the “cut to black” is nothing compared to what will happen if Game of Thrones doesn’t land the ending.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have their work cut out for them. The final episode, which will air sometime in 2019, needs to please fans of the show, books, and hopefully, the Grand Poobah himself, George R.R. Martin.

Actress Sophie Turner is aware that not everyone is going to enjoy the finale, which she says is actually a relief. “It almost puts all of our minds to rest, just knowing the ending and being happy with that, no matter if anyone likes it or not,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “For the people, when they watch it, I hope there’s going to be some satisfaction in that it’s come to an end and that’s how it goes. There will be some people who are disappointed, I’m sure, because they will want certain people to end up in certain places.”

Turner, who echoed Kit Harington’s comments about the cast “[bursting] into tears” after reading the final script, also had an interesting idea for the wrap party. “We’ll invite everybody who has ever died on the show,” she said. “That would be great.” Olly is awaiting a phone call that will never come.

