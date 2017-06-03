Watch How ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Director James Gunn’s Sweet Moves Inspired Baby Groot’s Dancing

06.03.17 2 days ago

Did you fall in love with Baby Groot’s sweet dance moves in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? You have director James Gunn to thank for that. He’s the one that provided the lil’ guy’s ELO-soundtracked choreography in that wild title sequence.

To mark his film hitting another monster money milestone, Gunn shared a downright bewitching snippet of himself serving as the reference for how Baby Groot would dance. Presumably Usher was busy that week.

“Because #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 passed $800 million globally here’s a clip of me dancing that the marvelous @framestore used as reference for the #BabyGroot dance. Go see the movie again this weekend!!” exclaimed Gunn via Instagram.

If you’d like to imagine Vin Diesel doing all those arm-waving twirls, that’s perfectly alright too. There’s no harm in that and we could all stand to give Groot’s dancing a go.

Not everything panned out as well as Baby Groot’s “Mr. Blue Sky” merrymaking. Gunn also showed off a freaky Mantis mask that wasn’t up to snuff for the Marvel blockbuster.

“Mantis mask we were going to use on stunt people but never did because, well, it was creepy,” wrote the filmmaker on the disturbing false face. “I love this character and am having a fun time seeing how she changes and develops as time goes on!”

TAGSBaby GrootGuardians of the GalaxyGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2JAMES GUNN

