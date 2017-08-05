Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did a bang-up job with their finished product, but even the Marvel blockbuster’s gaffes have a knack for being ridiculously charming. At least, that’s what the film’s gag reel seems to suggest. It would be kind of a bummer to see all our GotG buds emotionally tortured Kubrick style to get a Drax turd joke just right.

Entertainment Weekly showcased an exclusive clip from the GotG Vol. 2 gag reel and it’s a fascinating slice of video. There are giggly line fumbles, some less than graceful wire fighting and Sylvester Stallone getting his ass kicked by the word “Ravager.” Plus, Kurt Russell nearly gets wanged in the head with a zooming camera. Traditionally, it’s considered a “bad thing” if you come close to mangling the face of a movie star during a motion picture.

“Oh my god, yeah,” acknowledged Gunn to EW about the Russell near-miss. “And the amazing thing about that moment is that Kurt did not budge. You look at him, and he’s such a pro, that he’s just standing there. Oh my god, it went way too close. We were just an inch away from him getting his face broken open and that would have been the end of Kurt Russell on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We would have had to reshoot everything with Pauly Shore.”

*pauses for a moment to consider the possibility*

As you’d expect, the gag reel is laughs and gasps in ample supply complete with Zoe Saldana’s reaction to a very frustrated Dave Bautista.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to become available for digital download on August 8 and the physical home version will be released on August 22. Don’t forget, a video for the track “Guardians Inferno” featuring David Hasselhoff is also in the cards.

Stay tuned for the Guardians Inferno video featuring the #GotG cast members, David Hasselhoff, and, yes, me. SOON. #sneepers #hasselhoff #music A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

