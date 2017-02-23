Hugh Jackman Is 100% Done Playing Wolverine… Unless

Fox

Much like the character he plays, Hugh Jackman is getting too old for this superhero shtick. But once more Jackman will strap on the muttonchops and CGI adamantium claws and dive into the breach for Logan. But after that? Jackman swears he’s hanging up the cigar and claws for good. Of course, we’ve heard this song before. It seems that every time Wolverine is in a movie, it’s his last. But this time Jackman really means it!

Unless…

Speaking to ScreenRant about his Wolverine swan song in Logan, Jackman revealed there’s at least one adventure left in his old bones. But it would require a nearly impossible team-up. One between 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios.

“If [an Avengers movie] was on the table when I made my decision, it certainly would have made me pause. That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of him within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously.[… ]At the moment, honestly, if I really did have [the Avengers] there, I probably wouldn’t have said this is the last [movie].”

Look: I know putting rival movie studio executives into the same room is like stuffing a bag full of wet cats. Nothing good will come of it and it’s really inhumane. But if Sony Pictures and Marvel can come to a custody arrangement for Spider-Man, there’s nothing to say Fox can’t put on their big boy pants and do the same thing. Even if they don’t want to give Marvel an inch, do they want it bad enough to leave money on the table? I mean, the Infinity Stones are right there. Nothing could stop it from accidentally pulling Wolverine in from his universe for a movie or three, right?