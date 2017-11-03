John Boyega Debunks A ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Fan Theory

Disney

Ever since Finn (John Boyega) was spotted holding Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, fans had been speculating if he’d be a Jedi — or at least force sensitive — in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The reason for him holding the lightsaber ended up simply being part of his attempt to fight Kylo Ren, but some fans still look for clues that Finn may demonstrate force sensitivity in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After all, he’s a better fighter than the typical Stormtrooper, he believes in the force (even if it “doesn’t work that way”), and Kylo Ren sensed it was Finn who had helped Poe Dameron escape. Now John Boyega has responded to the fan theory in an interview with Digital Spy.