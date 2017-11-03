John Boyega Debunks A ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Fan Theory

Ever since Finn (John Boyega) was spotted holding Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, fans had been speculating if he’d be a Jedi — or at least force sensitive — in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The reason for him holding the lightsaber ended up simply being part of his attempt to fight Kylo Ren, but some fans still look for clues that Finn may demonstrate force sensitivity in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After all, he’s a better fighter than the typical Stormtrooper, he believes in the force (even if it “doesn’t work that way”), and Kylo Ren sensed it was Finn who had helped Poe Dameron escape. Now John Boyega has responded to the fan theory in an interview with Digital Spy.
“Would I like to be a Jedi? I think it would be more interesting if they had more than one person be a Jedi — but I think that that is the one of the unspoken laws of Star Wars. They only have one who has to go away and train. […] I hope it takes an interesting turn; not in terms of being a Jedi, but there are loads more stronger characters in the Star Wars universe that can go up against Jedi and they don’t necessarily have to be a Jedi. […] I would like to explore that more; the whole Boba Fett vibe. I would like to explore that for Finn, but who knows?”
Maybe Finn is Mandalorean. Being able to go toe to toe with Jedi is what they’re famous for and they could use some attention on the big screen.