Is There Justice For Barb In ‘Stranger Things 2’?

Netflix

*Spoiler Alert!* This article contains spoilers for both Stranger Things and Stranger Things 2.

While Stranger Things features a smart science fiction plot glued together with endless references to other classic ’80s films, it wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without its great cast. Everyone from the kids to the parents to all the rest of Hawkins’ residents were perfectly cast. So perfect, in fact, that show creators the Duffer Brothers often ended up modifying and growing roles for actors whose performances went above and beyond what they’d originally written in the script.

That was true for cool kid-turned-straight arrow Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery), and for Nancy’s geeky best friend Barb Holland (Shannon Purser). Unfortunately for Barb, nothing could save her from her eventual fate, which was to be captured by the Demogorgon and killed in the Upside Down. Joyce and Hopper discover her corpse near the end of season one, but that wasn’t enough closure for the legions of fans who made Stranger Things such a massive hit for Netflix.

#JusticeForBarb hashtags started popping up in increasing numbers, with people wondering why Will Byers got such a massive collective effort to be saved when Barb was largely overlooked. Part of that had to do with the Department of Energy’s cover-up, which implied Barb ran away from home. But it still didn’t seem to add up. No one in Hawkins seemed to care very much that Barb disappeared. No one except those who watched the show and demanded she not be forgotten once season two finally came around.

And the makers of the show listened. For the first two-thirds of Stranger Things 2, Nancy and Jonathan have no idea that things are going horribly wrong in Hawkins once again. Instead, they spend the majority of the series preoccupied with justice for Barb, justice they get by teaming up with freelance journalist/investigator Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), who has been hired by Barb’s parents to track her down.