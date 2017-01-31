J.K. Rowling Is Savaging Alt-Right Trolls On Twitter And It’s Glorious

Getty Image

On the surface, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series is the story of young boy who thinks he’s worthless discovering that instead he is special and destined to save the world. It’s an age-old wish-fulfillment trope. Scratch the surface with the barest of fingernails though, and you get a world where government complacency and corruption give rise to an authoritarian state that must be combatted at any cost. Harry Potter taught an entire generation that evil could manifest as a noseless Magic Hitler or a cat-loving old lady in pink.

So it should be no surprise the author has little tolerance for the recent swelling of the nationalist, alt-right ranks that smack of a kinder, gentler Nazism. J.K. Rowling has never been wilting hothouse flower on social media, being both vocal about her political stances and suiting up regularly to go troll hunting. But over the last few days, she’s taken a scorched Earth approach with the Pepe* brigade. It all began when she smacked down an anonymous troll on Monday.

*If you don’t know what this means, just live in blissful ignorance. Trust me.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/826121681999650817

Rowling quickly amended her stance, confirming there is nothing wrong with being a virgin unless it turns you into a bitter monster that must be stopped.

Unless they're sublimating their frustration in alt-right politics, I wish every one of them fulfilment and happiness ❤️ https://t.co/aXAWaD87Ds — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

Of course, if you give a troll a cookie attention, they’ll be back with friends. Which is why the saying is to never feed the trolls. But when you’re a veteran troll hunter like Rowling, feeding them is how you lure them into the trap that is your barbed wit.

Unless you're actually a hooded chihuahua, I'm pretty sure I win on the 'not hiding' front. I quite like 'old whore', though. #Shakespearean pic.twitter.com/0pIEVfrGn7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

I think you mean 'shudder', unless there's a biblical character called Shutter I've forgotten. pic.twitter.com/x1uOy6n3BH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Someone call the burn unit, there are at least four victims that will need immediate attention after an altercation with one of the planet’s greatest living authors.