Can Joss Whedon And Batgirl Save The DCEU From Itself?

It’s a well-known fact that making The Avengers: Age of Ultron just about broke Joss Whedon. But creating franchise film installments for the superhero industrial complex must be like childbirth — give it a few years and you forget all the pain and think about doing it again. Because Whedon is returning to the fray, this time for Warner Bros. and DC Comics with a stand-alone Batgirl movie.
As of this writing, not much is known beyond the fact this is probably happening. If and when the deal goes through, Whedon will be attached to write, direct, and produce the film for the DCEU, much to the chagrin of Twitter fanboys who have used Joss Whedon as a beacon of everything that is “wrong” about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and why DC’s darker aesthetic is ultimately superior. They can take solace in knowing Whedon will only be “ruining” Batgirl with his love of quips and a color palette not drenched in an inky wash.
Despite being one of the most recognizable superheroes on the planet, Batgirl has never received her own film. Alicia Silverstone played Barbara Gordon in Batman & Robin but let’s all pretend that never happened. And while Whedon will always be a lightning rod in the feminist geek community — he’s a straight white male writing women — he’s one of the better allies. If Warner Bros. couldn’t or wouldn’t get a female writer and director, they could do a lot worse than Whedon.
“Despite being one of the most recognizable superheroes on the planet”
What? Are you high? She’s not even top 10
“If Warner Bros. couldn’t or wouldn’t get a female writer and director, they could do a lot worse than Whedon.”
I know it isn’t the point of the article, but this section bugged me. Being a straight white male shouldnt really matter and as a colleague of yours once said “you shouldn’t just hire females for a female led story, or an african-american for an african-american led story, the right person should fit the story.” (not quite verbatim)
The point being is that gender or race or sexual orientation shouldn’t matter for who does what movie. Find the best person for the job if they have a good vision. Patty Jenkins should be able to do Superman and Joss Whedon Wonder Woman.
Also, from what I read Whedon went to them with the idea, not the other way around, so it isn’t like they were looking and picked the “straight white male” for shits and giggles
I do agree with you on the rest of the article and I think it would be great if Whedon does populate the entire story covering every base.
