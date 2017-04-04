‘Jurassic World 2’ Confirms A Fan Favorite Dinosaur Will Return

Universal

Love it or hate it Jurassic World made a ton of money at the box office in 2015. This despite the film leaving many unanswered questions. So it was inevitable that Jurassic World 2 would exist. The 2018 sequel will have “political subtext,” though fans will have to wait to figure out exactly what that means. But whether or not JW2 will deal with copyright infringement and black market dino DNA sales aside, there will still be plenty of dinosaur action. Specifically of the T-Rex variety.

When questioned on social media, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow promised the sequel will have everyone’s favorite carnivorous savior, Rexy.

Confirmed. Tell her when she wakes up. https://t.co/d39LBJ7LK5 — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 3, 2017

For those who don’t know, Rexy is the original Tyrannosaurus rex from Jurassic Park that chased Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and company all over the island before saving them from the Velociraptors. She reprised her role as humanity’s guardian by slow-jogging after a high heeled Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to take on the Indominus abomination.

Clocking in at nearly 25 years old, Rexy is heading into the twilight of her life. According to paleontologists, the species probably lived to be around 30 years old. “Sue,” a T-Rex located at the Field Museum of Chicago, is the oldest known T-Rex and is estimated to have died at the ripe old age of 29. But the lore of the Jurassic franchise has finally made caveats conceding that none of their creations are true dinosaurs but Frankensteined approximations based on what customers expect dinosaurs to look like. Therefore it’s entirely possible Rexy could far outlive the ancestors on which she’s based (loosely).

Basically, don’t count Rexy out in Jurassic World 2 just because she can remember when the park was run on a Unix system.