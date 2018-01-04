A ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Mod Lets You Play As ‘Matt,’ Kylo Ren’s Undercover Boss From ‘SNL’

#Star Wars: Battlefront #Star Wars #SNL
01.03.18 2 hours ago

Star Wars: Battlefront II saw an astonishing, and in some cases historic amount of controversy at its launch last fall. A pay to win loot box system, overly difficult class leveling, and a ridiculous amount of hoops to jump through just to play the name-brand Star Wars heroes you know and love left the game with low review scores and an infuriated fan base.

In the weeks and months following the official release, EA and Dice have recognized and attempted to rectify their mistakes, lowering the cost of unlocking heroes and removing the paid loot box system in general, but there’s still a bitter taste in the mouths of some diehards. But, thanks to a lone modder for the PC version of Battlefront II, the darkness growing in some Battlefront fans may be pushed back down since a new hero has emerged to do battle. ‘Matt,’ Kylo Ren’s Undercover Boss persona from Saturday Night Live, has been lovingly added to the game.

Here’s ‘Matt’ in action:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Battlefront#Star Wars#SNL
TAGSSNLStar WarsStar Wars: Battlefront

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP