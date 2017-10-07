In the first Iron Man film, Tony Stark is a defense contractor who sees the error of his ways after he is captured by terrorists and sees his own weapons in their hands. He turns his back on being a merchant of death and decides to devote himself to doing good and being a hero. It was the successful start to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it launched the company into blockbuster status almost immediately. But for some fans on Friday, the opposite seemed to be true for the company thanks to one tweet:
According to Variety, Marvel had plans to work with defense contractor Northrop Grumman on an undisclosed project that was set to be announced at New York Comic-Con on Saturday. Many saw this as Marvel getting into bed with the military industrial complex due to Northrop Grumman’s background:
While Northrop Grumman does not manufacture guns, it does deal in cybersecurity systems, bombers, laser weapon systems, aerial drones, and other military hardware, selling mostly to the U.S. government and generating more than $20 billion in revenue each year.
