Disney/Lucasfilm

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is heavy on our minds. Whether we loved it, hated it, or fell somewhere in between, everyone seems curious to learn more. Writer Gary Whitta took to Twitter today to answer a few burning fan questions on the film, its characters, and what could have been.

But hey, we’re Star Wars fans, we eat this kind of stuff up. Let’s have more.

Unlike Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling who gives us new bits of info here and there, Whitta (one of a few writers on the film) spent quite a while responding to fans as part of a “Star Wars Canon Chat” in conjunction with Audible (promoting the prequel novel Catalyst by James Luceno). There were a lot of questions but let’s start with a fun one. A fan asked if droid K-2SO was a believer in the Rebels cause beyond his reprogramming considering the didn’t noticed a restraining bolt (a device used to force obedience).

For me the idea was that, released from his Imperial programming, he LOVES having freedom of expression. And he’s gonna use it. #SWCanonChat https://t.co/QiK21l4VZg — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

K-2SO’s “freedom of expression” was my favorite part of the film. Ok, I’m sorry but I’m going to have to hit you with a depressing one now. Someone asked Whitta if he thought Jyn, may the Force be with her, would have gotten along with the original trio of Luke, Leia, and Han. “This question makes me impossibly sad,” he replied. Um, yeah!

For those who can’t see the original question: #SWCanonChat pic.twitter.com/1pU5PVGQ5C — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 20, 2016

“Both Jyn’s parents are pacifists but Lyra isn’t afraid to pull a blaster to protect what she loves,” he replied to what aspects of Galen and Lyra, her parents, are visible in her. He later added “[Galen] was always a pacifist. His act of defiance in sabotaging DS-1 makes him a Rebel for sure. He risked his life to do it.” In fact Whitta had a lot to say about Galen: “In the writing it was always intended as an act of defiance and also a way to unmake what he was forced to help make. I personally love the poetry that in a way it falls to the daughter to absolve the sins of the father. That feels like Star Wars to me.”