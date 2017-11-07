HBO

In the Game of Thrones season seven finale, the Wall came tumbling down. Part of it, at least, enough for the Night King and his undead army to march (or in the case of the ice dragon, soar) into Westeros. The Night’s Watch, who are sworn to protect and maintain the Wall, had one job, and they failed.

But their watch isn’t over.

While speaking to Chronicle Live, actor Ben Crompton, who plays Lord Commander Eddison Tollett (a.k.a. Dolorous Edd), revealed that he’s returning to Thrones for the eighth and final season. “Eastwatch has been penetrated, that’s the one by the sea, so Eastwatch is broken,” he said. “Edd is manning Castle Black.” Crompton continued, “I can just tell you it’s brilliant. Honestly, there’s a couple of things there that are like nothing else that’s been seen on telly. It’s been on seven years now, so we’ve got a good dynamic amongst the actors. It can be slow sometimes because of the detail that goes into it. You’re making films basically. It takes time, but the end result is quality television.”

Dolorous Edd, who only appeared once last season (it was the season premiere when he let Meera Reed and Bran Stark enter Castle Black), is Jon Snow’s best friend in the Night’s Watch and could be an important ally in his fight against the frozen invaders from the north. Assuming the former-Lord Commander’s not too upset about the whole “bringing down the Wall” thing…

Jon: "Don't bring the wall down while I'm gone, Edd"

(Always Sunny music plays)

Edd Brings Down the Wall #GameofThrones — Adam Barnstable (@adambarnstable) June 8, 2016

(Via Chronicle Live)