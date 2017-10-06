Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Universal just dropped the first trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising during their New York Comic Con panel. 2013’s Pacific Rim made over $400 million and broke records in China, so it’s a bit surprising it took this long to get a sequel, but the long wait is over and Uprising opens March 23rd, 2018. Universal also released an official synopsis ahead of the trailer’s release, in case you wanted more from the plot than “robot punch stuff, robot punch stuff good.”

John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s apocalypse-cancelling character Stacker Pentecost. His co-pilot is Scott Eastwood, son of Clint. The two are aided by a 15-year-old Jaeger hacker played by Cailee Spaeny. Did we mention John Boyega’s character is a rebel who becomes a reluctant hero? Well, he is.