Walt Disney Company

If anything in the ocean is more terrifying than sharks, it’s ghost sharks. Jaws was scary enough, but imagine if he couldn’t be killed, like a Jason Voorhees of apex sea predators? That’s what Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales created when they put decomposing great white and hammerhead sharks into their film. Why are there zombie sharks? Who knows. Maybe they ate some cursed golden coins. It doesn’t matter. What matters is they exist, and what can men do against such reckless hate?

But, wait a minute: Why do these sharks have elongated rib cages and the teeth of Bib Fortuna? That’s not how shark anatomy works!