LUCASFILM

We’re still a month away from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the film already has a breakout character: a screaming guinea pig-owl. Porgs have been the talk of the town (in case, “the town” is “the internet” and not, like, Mos Espa) since they first appeared in the behind-the-scenes reel for Episode VIII. They’re native to Ahch-To, they’re “cute, and fluffy, and ingratiating,” they’re genetically similar to the “caretakers,” and their babies are called porglets. “There’s a brief little moment in The Last Jedi where there’s a porg, and then there’s a little baby porg next to the porg,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “It doesn’t get better than that, a baby porg.”

Aww, porglets, that’s adorable. They must be so — WHAT IS THAT?!?

I saw the best porgs of my generation destroyed by madness,

— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) November 9, 2017

Those hard-boiled eggs in a donut are actually baby porgs. “The image is part of a toy line that is being shown on a Japanese website,” according to Cinema Blend. “While the human characters in the toy line are a bit stylized, with slightly oversized heads, the toy version of the adult porg looks pretty close to what we’ve seen in the trailers for The Last Jedi, so we’re guessing this is a pretty close copy of what the babies will look like in the movie as well.”

They look like the talking tree from Pocahontas, or if you ran over Dugtrio with a steamroller. If I can’t believe in the adorableness of something called a “porglet,” what can I believe in? It’s like the Melisandre reveal all over again.