Ever since fans first caught a glimpse of them in a behind-the-scenes reel screened at D23, no one can seem to get over just how much they love the porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Truth be told, the “Star Wars version of puffins” are undeniably adorable, even though they are actually robotic puppets designed to flesh out the alien wildlife and fauna that coexists with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the planet Ahch-To. According to Entertainment Weekly, however, these little guys are more than just make-believe eye candy. In fact, they might be a nuisance.

“Who doesn’t like porgs? They’re all cute, and fluffy, and ingratiating,” writes Anthony Breznican. “But they get everywhere.” Of course, this may just be a reference to the above image, which depicts Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) at the helm of the Millennium Falcon with a porglet who seems rather frightened by the red light-draped cockpit. Yet the quick comment may also hint at an otherwise annoying trait of the latest product of Neal Scanlan’s creature shop — a proclivity for getting into everything, whether they’re wanted or not.

Sound familiar? If you’re pulling double-duty as a fan of Star Wars and Star Trek, it should, because porgs getting into everything and potentially causing trouble sounds a lot like the latter’s famous tribbles. (The stars of the 1967 episode “The Trouble with Tribbles,” which were inspired by rabbit over-breeding.) Whether or not this is actually the case remains to be seen, especially since writer-director Rian Johnson admitted to EW that he simply “didn’t want the Jedi to be alone” on the island. “If you go to Skellig at the right time of year, it’s just covered in puffins, and they’re the most adorable things in the world,” he said. “I saw these guys, and I was like, oh, these are part of the island. And so the Porgs are in that realm.”

