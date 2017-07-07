Marvel

Say what you will about the Marvel machine, their formula works. Outside of a few missteps (looking at you, Thor: The Dark World), the MCU has largely been an enjoyable, if a little overly-produced, romp. With the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming on Thursday, it looks like they’re going to continue that streak. Critics have been glowing with their reviews, and based on the early reactions from Twitter, fans are following suit. Apparently people like Spider-Man reboots as long as they skip Uncle Ben dying again and cast actual teenagers.

#SpiderManHomecoming was fantastic. Very personal – which is good for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Funny, too. — Andrew Lupi (@ALupi15) July 7, 2017

Marvel nailed it with #SpiderManHomecoming One of their best movies yet. Perfect. — #DerwinForHeisman (@3NolesFan3) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is everything I wanted a #SpiderMan film to be, heart, style, emotion, character driven, Must see! — Arminies (@Arminies) July 7, 2017

Literally the best Spiderman movie I've ever seen. You got it right this time Marvel! Big time. Tom Holland 👍👍👍 #SpiderManHomecoming

🕷👨 — Andrea B. Comer (@RoamingGypsy82) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming was a 2 hour long episode of Spectacular Spiderman and it was so fucking glorious. ABSOLUTELY loved it. — SWOOP N Ë O (@NeoGameSpark) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is an amazing, brutal, funny and full of action movie! I can't wait for more! pic.twitter.com/MJPQo2Z8iB — Emmanuel Torres (@ETorres_53) July 7, 2017

Special hats off to @TomHolland1996 for becoming the next franchise hero and mainstay of Marvel's cinematic universe. #SpiderManHomecoming — Kyle… (@blenderkyle) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is probably my favorite Spidy movie, and might just be my favorite Marvel movie. Multiple viewings will be required. — Wren Haney (@theWrenagade) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming was AMAZING! And @TomHolland1996 was unbelievably good in it! A must watch movie of the Summer! @MarvelStudios — Albert Wiradharma (@JAWiradharma) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming was awesome!! Everyone go see it — Kaity (@KaityChaps) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is without a doubt the best Spidey Film / MCU film. Incredible. — Jake (@Jake_Richards0n) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is wonderful. The things it changes from the comics make sense. And the things it respects, it reveres. pic.twitter.com/49oagxvQpq — Jason (@cheeses_christ) July 7, 2017

SO FRIKKN GOOD! Now THAT is how you make a Spidey film!! Hands down, my fave one to date. #SpiderManHomecoming — Steve Lee (@SLee214) July 7, 2017

Believe the hype! #SpiderManHomecoming is such a great movie. — Brädłęÿ (@BurritoBradley) July 7, 2017

Michael Keaton killed it. Wow. #SpiderManHomecoming — Obreeze Kenobi (@ToureDeTrap) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming was GREAT MOVIE!!!!!! Tom Holland is by far the best Spider-Man! Loved the movie! & cannot wait for the sequel! — Sanchezzzzy™ (@Scoby20) July 7, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming was worth a trip to the theaters — Jared Byrd (@JaredMilesUltra) July 7, 2017