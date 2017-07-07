Say what you will about the Marvel machine, their formula works. Outside of a few missteps (looking at you, Thor: The Dark World), the MCU has largely been an enjoyable, if a little overly-produced, romp. With the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming on Thursday, it looks like they’re going to continue that streak. Critics have been glowing with their reviews, and based on the early reactions from Twitter, fans are following suit. Apparently people like Spider-Man reboots as long as they skip Uncle Ben dying again and cast actual teenagers.
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Is Finally Here And Fans Say It Lives Up To The Hype
Sure but what do chance the wrapper, steven cobert, kendrick lamar and amy schumer think?
that’s a dumb comment. you’re dumb.