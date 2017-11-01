Lucasfilm/Disney

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is entering its last six weeks of promotion before the film opens on December 15th, with a second full trailer introducing us to porgs and interviews with stars Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and Daisy Ridley (Rey) hitting newsstands. In one of these interviews, to be found in tomorrow’s issue of British GQ, Adam Driver may have spoiled who Rey’s parents are.

Driver dropped the hint while discussing what intrigued him about playing space edgelord Kylo Ren: