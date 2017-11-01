Star Wars: The Last Jedi is entering its last six weeks of promotion before the film opens on December 15th, with a second full trailer introducing us to porgs and interviews with stars Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and Daisy Ridley (Rey) hitting newsstands. In one of these interviews, to be found in tomorrow’s issue of British GQ, Adam Driver may have spoiled who Rey’s parents are.
Driver dropped the hint while discussing what intrigued him about playing space edgelord Kylo Ren:
“I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’, peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian took it to the next level. You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices.” [emphasis ours]
