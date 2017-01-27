Lucasfilm



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduced fans to over a dozen new characters, from the core team making up Rogue One to new villains and tertiary heroes. But with a limited amount of time to tell the story at hand, each character only received a handful of moments to explain their personality and motivations. Now in some franchises, that would be the end of it. But this is Star Wars and if Lucasfilm is good at one thing, it’s in-depth lore. While rumor has it Felicity Jones may return to as Jyn Erso in some capacity, what about the rest of the cast? Don’t worry, Lucasfilm won’t leave fans in the dark about for long, starting with the history of Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) immediately before their fateful run-in with Jyn and Cassian (Diego Luna).

From the announcement on StarWars.com:

Baze and Chirrut used to be Guardians of the Whills, who looked after the Kyber Temple on Jedha and all those who worshipped there. Then the Empire came and took over the planet. The temple was destroyed and the people scattered. Now Baze and Chirrut do what they can to resist the Empire and protect the people of Jedha, but it never seems to be enough. When a man named Saw Gerrera arrives with grand plans to take down the Empire, it seems like the perfect way for Baze and Chirrut to make a real difference and help the people of Jedha. But will it come at too great a cost?

Even more exciting, Eisner and GLAAD award-winning author Greg Rucka is at the helm of this adventure. Rucka has previously been tapped by Lucasfilm to write the Star Wars: Before the Awakening novel and the Star Wars: Shattered Empire comic. Currently, Rucka’s day job is writing Wonder Woman for DC Comics and made headlines last year when he announced the Amazon Princess was officially queer. Now I’m not saying Rucka’s involvement should give fans of the interpretation that Baze and Chirrut are in a relationship hope, I’m just not not saying that. Even if the book will be aimed at the 9-12 age group. Just a hint, maybe?

Lucasfilm also announced that — like Ahsoka before her — Jyn Erso will be getting her on Young Adult novel by Beth Revis that will focus on her life under the care of Saw Gerrara. Hopefully this means novels about the life of Cassian Andor, Bodhi Rook, and K-2SO aren’t far behind.

When Jyn Erso was five years old, her mother was murdered and her father taken from her to serve the Empire. But despite the loss of her parents she is not completely alone—Saw Gerrera, a man willing to go to any extremes necessary in order to resist Imperial tyranny, takes her in as his own, and gives her not only a home but all the abilities and resources she needs to become a rebel herself. Jyn dedicates herself to the cause—and the man. But fighting alongside Saw and his people brings with it danger and the question of just how far Jyn is willing to go as one of Saw’s soldiers. When she faces an unthinkable betrayal that shatters her world, Jyn will have to pull the pieces of herself back together and figure out what she truly believes in…and who she can really trust.

You can pre-order both Guardians of the Whills and Rebel Rising now.