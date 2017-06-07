Steve Sansweet has long been known as one of the biggest Star Wars fans in history, holding the world’s largest collection of memorabilia from the movie and earning a position with Lucasfilm as Director of Content Management and head of fan relations for over 15 years. He is now the President and CEO of Rancho Obi-Wan, the organization that houses his collection as a charity that aims to serve the public “through the collection, conservation, exhibition and interpretation of Star Wars memorabilia and artifacts.

Sadly, the museum is not in the news for breaking another record. As Sansweet revealed on the museum’s blog, several rare items had been stolen over the past months and resold on the secondary market: