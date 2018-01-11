Disney

The script for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the most closely guarded secret in Hollywood last year. There were few leaks, despite the number of fans who, I assume, would throw their children in a Rancor pit to be the first (#first) to learn about what happens to Luke Skywalker. This is partially due to the “special team with drones to remove uninvited drones,” but it’s also to Rian Johnson’s credit that, unlike with Game of Thrones, his script never hit the internet.

It was pretty easy, too.

“I typed Episode VIII out on a MacBook Air,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “For security it was ‘air-gapped’ — never connected to the internet. I carried it around and used it for nothing except writing the script. I kept it in a safe at Pinewood Studios. I think my producer was constantly horrified I would leave it in a coffee shop.” His producer was right to worry about Johnson forgetting his computer somewhere. Just ask the guy who left an iPhone 4 prototype in a bar.

Years ago, ABC aired a show called The Knights of Prosperity, which was originally titled Let’s Rob Mick Jagger. A competing network, one not owned by Disney, should revive the series and make it about robbing J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio (sequels must be bigger). Episode IX‘s script is the ultimate heist.

(Via the Wall Street Journal)